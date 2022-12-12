James Gunn says Superman is a "huge priority" for his DC vision

James Gunn, who has now started work as co-CEO of the newly-created DC Studios, has revealed on social media that Superman is one of the biggest priorities in his new role.

"Yes, of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab) in response to a fan asking if we’ll see Superman again on the big screen.

The exact status of which Superman we'll see, however, remains up in the air. The Hollywood Reporter’s blowout report (opens in new tab) on the plans of DC Studios indicated that Man of Steel 2, starring Henry Cavill, would potentially not be moving forward (Gunn later denied aspects of the report and Deadline (opens in new tab) suggested it is part of an "open slot" and could be revived).

Back in 2021, it was revealed that a new Black-led Superman film was reportedly in the works from Warner Bros., J.J. Abrams, and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, though it is now unclear if the project will live on under the DC Studios umbrella. One movie that is unlikely to move forward, at least in its current guise, is Wonder Woman 3. Director Patty Jenkins has reportedly departed the project, though Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot yet may stay on.

Gunn, who has been tweeting up a storm recently teasing fans about his upcoming plans, also found time to debunk a baseless rumor (opens in new tab) that the Guardians of the Galaxy director "does not like" Superman actor Henry Cavill. In another tweet, he referred to Green Lantern “content” – something that has been largely absent from DC’s cinematic plans – as "important."

