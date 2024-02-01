Jack Black wants Tropic Thunder co-star Tom Cruise to do another comedy with him

Over multiple decades, Tom Cruise has shown us the money, felt the need for speed, and everything else in-between. One of his most beloved roles, Tropic Thunder's wildly obnoxious movie executive Les Grossman, also proved he has comedic chops in spades.

Speaking to Total Film in our new issue, which features Dune 2 on the cover and is out this Thursday, co-star Jack Black recounts the character for our 'My Life in Pictures' feature.

"Tom Cruise was unrecognisable as Les Grossman. He was really channelling some angst, I think, about some studio executives that shall remain nameless," Black says.

"I just didn’t know he had that gear in him. I guess he had done some comedy but not like this, with such broad strokes. And not such a character that he totally disappeared into."

Might we see Cruise tap into his funny bone once more? If so, he has a willing and ready comedy partner in Jack Black.

"It does make you wonder when he is going to bust out and do some more comedy," Black says. "If he does, he should let me know. I’ll jump on board that choo-choo train."

Elsewhere in our conversation, Black also opened up his thoughts on the reviews of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as about his role in the upcoming Minecraft film. "They’re both video game related but in terms of approach, live action is a different ball of wax," Black adds.

