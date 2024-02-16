It's been 24 years, but the 'father' of the original Xbox says people are still worrying about the same things following new console tease

It's been 24 years since the original Xbox launched, but its 'father' says fans are still worrying about the same thing following the latest console tease.

On February 15, Xbox boss Phil Spencer shared news about hardware, exclusivity, and more in an episode of the Xbox Podcast . During the event, it was revealed that Microsoft is currently working on the Xbox Series X's successor and that it will have "the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation." Several years may have passed between the Xbox and the Xbox Series X , but it seems opinions haven't changed much.

Seamus Blackley, who created and designed the original Xbox back in the early 2000s, has responded to the news on Twitter, more specifically to the claim that Microsoft is "selling out" following the podcast episode: "Feels like 2000 again! Everyone worrying [that] MS has 'sold out' while simultaneously a group of zealous grognards are developing something amazing in secret. Go go go!"

This isn't the first time we've heard of an Xbox Series X refresh . Last year, during the Xbox FTC court proceedings, several documents leaked and gave us an insight into Microsoft's future plans. One of the most interesting bits of information we received from the leak was a new Xbox console that's currently codenamed 'Brooklin' .

The console will reportedly feature a curved design, no disk drive, and is set to release sometime this year. As this is a leak, it's unclear whether Brooklin is the same console as the one announced yesterday.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Phil Spencer said he believes exclusive games "are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry" within the next decade. The Xbox boss also shut down multiplatform concerns , but did reveal that four Xbox games are coming to other consoles - and they're not Starfield or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle .