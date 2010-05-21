Isaac Clarke ollies into Skate 3, fifth cameo in two years

Our initial reaction to Dead Space hero Isaac Clarke's appearance in Skate 3 was one of semi-shocked amusement. Then we realized, oh wait, EA's been pimping this poor guy out ever since he landed on the Ishimura.



Above: Enter DEADSPACETOO to embarrass this man even further

We've kind of laughed off Isaac's cameos up to this point, but what better time to collect 'em all and have a nationwide "oh right, he was in that" moment?

DANTE'S INFERNO

A certain code would condemn Isaac to toil through Dante's Inferno, specifically the European Death Edition.

ARMY OF TWO: THE 40TH DAY

The PSP version stealthily placed both Isaac and Dante as playable characters. Who knew!

MYSIMS AGENTS

The saddest of all, Isaac ended up as ahidden costumein MySims Agents. Surely we all played this to completion just for the special Baby Rig, right?

TIGER WOODS 10

At least there's a happy ending - Isaac overcomes all his challenges and retires to a lovely putting green in Tiger Woods 10. Peace at last.

That's five cameos in less than two years. Where could he show up next?

