Iron Fist actor reveals what was planned for season 3 of the Marvel Netflix series

Iron First was the first of Netflix's Marvel shows to get canceled back in October 2018, with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders eventually all following suit.

The series followed Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a billionaire martial arts expert with the ability to call upon a mystical power known as the 'Iron Fist'. Jessica Henwick played Colleen Wing, Danny's ally, while Tom Pelphry played Ward Meachum, his childhood acquaintance whose father took over Danny's family's company. Jones said that he and showrunner Raven Metzner were so sure that season 3 was on the cards that they'd already devised the plot.

"It really was gonna be about Danny finally assuming the role of the Iron Fist, fully accomplished, fully charged up, and fully in control of his shit, as well. It was gonna be this amazing story [with] Danny and Ward off in foreign lands as a buddy storyline almost," he said in a recent interview with Collider.

"And then, you had Colleen in New York, isolated with this new power, struggling to come to terms with her identity and with this power. At some point, we would have met again and probably formed this crazy power couple [or] superhero relationship."

He added: "Season 3 just had so much promise and it's a shame to see it squandered and never get to reach its full potential."