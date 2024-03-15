Invincible lands 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and #1 spot on Prime Video, as new episode gets more comparisons to The Boys

Invincible season 2 part 2 has started airing, and the superhero series is landing rave reviews. It’s now sitting at a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes and in the number one streaming spot on Prime Video.

Based on the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, the animated superhero show follows Mark Grayson as he transforms into a superhero. Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons appear among the voice cast of the show that’s long been praised for its animation, action, and hard-hitting storylines.

So far viewers have only seen one episode of the second half as it’s airing weekly, but there have been some big reactions to the grisly opener. Among the comparisons, many viewers have noticed its similarities to another big Prime Video series, The Boys.

The latest episode features a particularly shocking moment involving Komodo Dragon and Shrinking Rae that landed the parallels between the two. Think the season 3 shrinking Supe in The Boys. Yuck. "Invincible is back and managed to make something more viscerally uncomfortable to watch than The Boys so that's badass," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added: "The Boys gave us the funny/raunchy version of the Ant-Man vs Thanos meme. Invincible gave us the horror version." A third writes: "In terms of blood/gore in superhero-related shows, Invincible is essentially an animated The Boys. They’re equally grotesque in their detail of death, it’s phenomenal work."

Invincible is now airing weekly on Prime Video, and you can check out our Invincible season 2 part 2 release schedule for exact timings. Meanwhile, we’ve also got a round-up of all the best upcoming superhero movies on the way.