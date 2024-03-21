Industria 2 is a survival horror FPS set in a parallel universe where you're hunted by hostile robots

Industria 2 just got announced as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, and its debut trailer is certainly going to give me nightmares about what on earth is going on with those robots.

A sequel to 2021's Industria, which has been well-received by its fans, Industria 2 is harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver its survival horror FGS experience this time around. As you can see from the trailer above, it certainly looks the part.

You are once again playing as Nora, a young woman stranded in a parallel dimensions inhabited by hostile robots. She's still coming to terms with the events of the last game, and now there are more robots of differing types than even before.

Developer Bleakmill is giving the gameplay an upgrade along with the visuals too, with the ability to craft being a major new feature for this sequel. You'll also find this is a longer experience when it eventually releases too.

There's also a change in tone, with Industria 2 leaning much more into offering a dark atmosphere with a slower and more immersive pace than the original game. As you can see from the debut trailer, there's an element of patience and investigation already present here.

You can wishlist Industria 2 now on Steam, with the full release expected to drop on PC and consoles. There's no set release date yet though, so you'll have to keep your eye out for more info down the line.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.