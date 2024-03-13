Indie studio announces 2 games at once in a bid to prove that The Witcher isn't the only epic European fantasy RPG out there

In an attempt to prove that The Witcher isn't the only European folklore-inspired RPG on the block, new studio Mighty Koi Studio has announced not one, but two brand new games.

The Polish studio has announced two games: Thorgal, and The Night Wanderer. You can see a trailer for the first of the two newly-revealed games just below, which is based on the legendary Polish comic series from Grzegorz Rosiński and Jean Van Hamme.

Players will take on the role of titular Viking Thorgal Aegirsson. The action game, which comes with RPG elements, is made in Unreal Engine 5, and will be launching across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, though there's no release date yet.

As for The Night Wanderer, you can see the announcement trailer for Mighty Koi's second new game just below. Again, this is based on a book series called 'Lord of the Ice Garden' by Jarosław Grzędowicz, a four-volume saga that's won countless awards and has legions of fans around the world.

This time, The Night Wanderer is going for more adventure-style gameplay, but again with RPG elements threaded through. We'll be playing as Vuko Drakkainen, a mercenary sent to the planet of Midgaard to found out why a scientific expedition has gone missing. The Night Wanderer will apparently have "Soulslike" elements to its combat, and author Grzędowicz is even consulting with the developer on the game.

With these two games, Mighty Koi is specifically aiming to prove that The Witcher isn't the only Polish RPG that can make its stamp on the international gaming scene. The new studio is just two years old, having been founded in 2022, but we don't currently have any release windows for the two new games.

