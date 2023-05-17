All four Indiana Jones movies are headed to Disney Plus – along with the TV show, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull will all hit the streamer this May 31, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at The Walt Disney Company's Upfronts Presentation.

Plus, TV show spin-off The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles will also be available to stream. The show ran for two seasons back in the '90s (whether it's still considered canon to the film franchise, though, is another question entirely). Sean Patrick Flanery, Corey Carrier, and George Hall all played Indy in the series.

The final film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is arriving in June – meaning you have plenty of time to get caught up on the archeologist's adventures. Harrison Ford has also been very clear that Dial of Destiny marks his last time donning that iconic fedora, too.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character," Ford told Total Film magazine. "I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

A new Disney Plus spin-off show is also reportedly in the works, though there are no details on it just yet. Ford told us he will "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."

The cast of Indiana Jones 5 also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and Boyd Holbrook. James Mangold directs (and he has a Star Wars film in the works, too).

Dial of Destiny releases in theaters this June 30. While you wait, check out our guide to all of this year's major movie release dates for everything else 2023 has in store.