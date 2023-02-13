In four days, 2 million people have signed up for the Genshin Impact dev's next game

Honkai Star Rail, the next game from Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse, opened pre-registrations last week, and less than four days later there are already 2 million sign-ups.

Pre-registration for Honkai Star Rail opened on February 10 across PC, iOS, and Android, and the tracker over on the official site (opens in new tab) reports that 2,178,255 (as of writing) have already signed up. In practical terms, pre-registration is just a fancy way of wishlisting the game, but the millions of sign-ups certainly suggest that there's a lot of interest in Hoyoverse's next game.

As is pretty common for games of this type, this is also partly a push for some marketing-friendly community goals, as a series of rewards unlock when certain pre-registration milestones have been hit. Players are already getting 50,000 bonus credits, three Star Rail passes (the items you need to take a spin on the gacha roulette), and an avatar. At 3.5 million, players will unlock the 4-star character Serval, and at 5 million, they'll get another 15 Star Rail passes. All these rewards will be unlocked for everyone on the game's launch.

Hoyoverse has not yet firmly committed to a Honkai Star Rail release date, but app store listings suggest it's currently expected to launch on April 26 - plenty of time for those pre-registration numbers to reach even higher. The third and final beta for Honkai Star Rail is currently underway, and while official sign-ups for that have closed, more slots continue to open up for various promotions. Keep an eye on the official Twitter (opens in new tab) for more ways to get in early.

