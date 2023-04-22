Immortals of Aveum drops a 6 minute gameplay teaser "putting the game’s spell-based combat on full display"

On the tail of its newly confirmed release date, Ascendant Studios has released a new gameplay teaser for its "magic FPS", Immortals of Aveum.

The six-minute trailer provides an extended look at the groundbreaking single-player, first-person magic shooter and shows Jak battling Rasharnian forces, "putting the game’s spell-based combat on full display".

The player here wields the three different types of magic – Force (Blue), Life (Green), and Chaos (Red) – and through Sigils, rings, and totems, "the gameplay is customizable to best fit players' preferred playstyle".

But enough out of me – you can see the action yourself below:

"Summon your power, stop the Everwar, save the realms," teases the video description. "Master your magic in Immortals of Aveum and experience fast, fluid, first person spell-based combat, where magic is at the core of both offense and defense. Players can creatively leverage all three forces of magic and are rewarded for clever chained attacks and well-timed counters.

"Unlock and upgrade a wide variety of Spells and Talents across three colors of magic. Discover, upgrade, and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear. Then synergize your playstyle across all three forces of magic and become Aveum’s most powerful Triarch Magnus," the description adds.

The "groundbreaking" magic FPS is set in an "original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion" and hails from Ascendant Studios and published by EA Originals. It was finally confirmed (opens in new tab) as releasing on July 20, 2023, after the date was initially – and correctly – leaked earlier this month (opens in new tab). Built on Unreal Engine 5, it will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Immortals of Aveum hails from a team of independent "veteran developers with BAFTA and Game of the Year winning experience", including the creators of Call of Duty and Dead Space.