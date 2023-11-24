I'm sorry to the wallets of '90s kids, because Lego Super Mario 64 has never been cheaper

If you're of a certain age, your eyes will probably light up at the sight of the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block. It's nostalgia in brick form; it opens up to reveal a load of levels from early on in the game, and now you can get it for its lowest ever price.

The Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block has tumbled down to $139.99 at Amazon instead of almost $200, and that's the cheapest its been since... well, ever. The lowest it got before now was $159.99 a few weeks ago, so this offer is one of the better Black Friday Lego deals so far.

Naturally, that's just one of many good discounts we've seen so far. As an example, the Lego Back to the Future kit is also down to its lowest price... and plenty of the best Lego sets are on offer as well. We usually say that November is the best time to add to your collection, and this is why.

Should you buy the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block?

(Image credit: Lego)

If you're a fan of Mario 64 and your budget can stretch that far, the answer is a resounding 'yes.' As we mentioned in our guide to 'should you buy the Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block?', "the presentation... is flawless. The box itself is adorned with stylish graphics highlighting some of the more interesting aspects of the build, including the transformation of the block itself and its diminutive characters, which include Mario, Peach, and Bowser. Inside are 13 packs of Lego as well as a lavish 276-page manual, which not only explains why Lego decided to make the set in the first place, but also highlights some of the many surprises in store."

Something I'm particularly keen on is the way it opens up to reveal more the closer you look. Yes, having Cool, Cool Mountain and Bob-Omb Battlefield in miniature is really cool, but see there, under Peach's castle? There's Lethal Lava Land hidden underneath. If you lift off a panel from Peach's castle, you can also see the portraits for some of the game's levels. It's neat that so much attention to detail has gone into this thing.

