I love this Lego Back to the Future set, and it's now cheaper than ever

The very cool Lego Back to the Future set has just hit its lowest ever price for Black Friday. Great Scott!

So long as you don't hang around for too long, you can pick up the Lego Back to the Future Time Machine for just $155 at Amazon instead of almost $200 as a part of this year's Black Friday sale. That's around $5 less than its previous record-low, so there has literally never been a better time to pick up the set if you've had your eye on it. Personally speaking, it's one of my favorites alongside the likes of Rivendell; because I'm a huge fan of Back to the Future, this picture-perfect recreation of the time-travelling DeLorean (with its three 'modes,' one for each film) is right up my alley.

Naturally, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Black Friday Lego deals - we've seen plenty of record-low prices. Considering how we're not even in full Black Friday mode, I've got high hopes for what's to come.

Should you buy the Lego Back to the Future DeLorean?

So, is it worth getting the Lego Back to the Future DeLorean when so many of the best Lego sets are on sale right now? Much like the Lego Ghostbusters ECTO-1, it's a meticulous and hugely detailed take on one of the most beloved cars in movie history. It's creaking beneath the weight of Easter eggs from each movie, and you can actually make it into the time machine as it appears in each movie. That means you can have the long antenna from the first film, the hover tyres and trash-eating engine for the second, and the railway wheels from the third.

Basically, it's everything you'd want from a Back to the Future set - and considering how long we've waited to get to this price point, I doubt it'll fall any further in the near future.

