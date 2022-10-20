If you've beaten God of War, you should enter this competition

Sony is currently hosting a massive God of War Ragnarok giveaway, full to the brim with goodies for any franchise fan.

There is a catch though for prospective winners of the God of War Ragnarok prize. To prove that you're a worthy winner, to enter, you'll need to prove you've beaten God of War. You have to sign-up to enter with your PSN account via the Sony Rewards (opens in new tab) website, and the sweepstakes will look through your trophies to make sure you're eligible. (Worth noting, you will need to have beaten the game on a PlayStation console, in order to have the Last Wish trophy. Sorry, PC players.)

If you've done all that though, then you are in with a chance of winning some genuinely impressive prizes. The winner will get:

A PS5 Console

God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition

A God of War Ragnarök Picnic Blanket

A God of War Ragnarök Cooler

A 65’’ BRAVIA 4K HDR OLED TV

Pulse 3D wireless headset

A $100 PlayStation Store Code.

That would certainly be an impressive way to experience God of War Ragnarok, with Sony decking out the grand prize winner with a massive entertainment setup. And because entrants will have to have beaten the first game, the pool should be smaller than most open sweepstakes

Two lesser winners will also get out with some great perks, like God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition, 3D Pulse Wireless headset, and the cooler and picnic blanket.

One thing to note is that this competition is only available to those who currently reside in the US, so sadly, if you're outside, you won't be able to enter. If you are in the United States and have beaten God of War though, why not give it a shot?

