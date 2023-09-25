If you thought the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy wasn't wild enough, the JRPG is apparently still heading to Advent Children territory

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy will eventually connect to the movie sequel Advent Children.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Final Fantasy 7 series creative director Tetsuya Nomura offered a little tease about the future of the remake trilogy. While Nomura and fellow figurehead Yoshinori Kitase wouldn't reveal any story details for Final Fanatsy 7 Rebirth and its eventual sequel, they did reveal that the remake trilogy will connect to Advent Children.

"If you play right through to the end, it will link up [to Advent Children] so you don't need to worry about that," Nomura said, with The Guardian adding the sentence was accompanied by a "knowing smile" from the developer. It sort of goes without saying that Nomura is obviously knows a lot more information than he's willing to let on, at least right now.

Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children was a sequel movie to the original Final Fantasy 7, first released in 2005, and one year later for Western audiences. The movie takes place two years after the end of the game, and follows Cloud and company heading to battle with a trio of kidnappers, while fighting to rescue the three children they've abducted.

The comments from Nomura seem to indicate that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy might well still end up at the same point that the original game does, even if Rebirth ends up diverging from the original timeline. No spoilers here, but a set of very specific events need to happen at the end of Final Fantasy 7 for Advent Children to even be capable of playing out. You can probably have an educated guess as to what these might be.

It's quite funny that Nomura is also the original director of Advent Children. Hey, if he doesn't want his own work from 2005 to get buried and forgotten by the new remake trilogy, fair play to him.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches next year on February 29, 2024, exclusively for PS5. Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview reveals why it's still by far our most anticipated upcoming JRPG.

Elsewhere, Nomura revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth DLC isn't in the pipeline, so don't expect another Episode Intermission.