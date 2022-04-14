IDW launches 9 new original comic book series in an expansive new initiative

IDW Publishing has announced nine new original series in the launch of what it calls an "expansive new comic book initiative," and the "next evolution of original content."

According to the publisher the new initiative builds on its creator-driven legacy, naming Scott Snyder, G. Willow Wilson, Stephen Graham Jones, John Ridley, and more as the foundation.

The new initiative begins with writer Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces: Wildfire in July, and will follow with new original projects monthly encompassing the genres of crime thriller, supernatural horror, science fiction, epic fantasy, and more.

"A year ago we gave ourselves a mission: to make IDW the destination for premier talent and rising stars," says Mark Doyle, editorial director of originals in IDW's announcement. "This is an unprecedented moment in IDW's history, and there's been a tremendous team effort from our creative and editorial teams and everyone at the company to develop a stellar slate of original stories - and we're having a blast doing it!"

While not mentioned in the announcement, the Originals program and new emphasis on creator-driven content could be in response to IDW losing the Hasbro G.I. Joe and Transformers comic book license at the end of 2021.

The first nine new projects include:

Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces: Wildfire, a thriller series of unannounced length with art by Hayden Sherman follows a group of female inmate firefighters planning a heist of a burning mansion deep in California hills smoldering from wildfires. The caper will either be "the score of a lifetime or a deadly trap!"

Dark Spaces: Wildfire ⁠— art by Hayden Sherman (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Trve Kvlt is a five-issue limited series written by Scott Bryan Wilson with art by Liana Kangas that introduces Marty Tarantella, a "down-on-his-luck loser" with a plan to escape lifetime employment in fast-food service. His "last-ditch scheme" sets him on a path to a collision course with a Devil-worshiping cult of violent lunatics!

Trve Kvlt ⁠— art by Liana Kangas, colors by Gabriela Contreras (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Crashing is a five-issue limited series written by Matthew Klein with art by Morgan Beem set in an emergency room filled with casualties of a superhuman war. Dr. Rose Osler faces the most dangerous day of her medical career while trying to stay on her path of addiction and recovery.

Crashing ⁠— art by Morgan Beem, colors by Triona Farrell (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Earthdivers is an ongoing series written by Stephen Graham Jones with art by Davide Gianfelice which unites four Indigenous survivors in an apocalyptic near future. The quartet attempt a bloody, "one-way mission to save their world by traveling back in time to kill Christopher Columbus and prevent the creation of America."

Earthdivers ⁠— art by Rafael Albuquerque (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Dead Seas is six-issue limited series written by Cavan Scott with art by Nick Brokenshire. A cynical convict is transformed into a reluctant hero when trapped on a haunted, sinking prison ship he must unite the "desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards" as they try to escape?

Dead Seas ⁠— art by Nick Brokenshire (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Golgotha Motor Mountain, a five-issue limited series written by Matthew Erman and Lonnie Nadler with art by Ryan Lee, is a "high-octane, redneck motor massacre" about two meth-cooking brothers who attempt to make it home alive as "cosmic alien horrors" are hot on their trail.

Golgotha Motor Mountain ⁠— art by Ryan Lee (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Arca, the only original graphic novel in the group is written by Van Jensen with art by Jesse Lonergan. The story features billionaires who leave a dying Earth behind and establish a luxurious new society in space, but with a labor force of teenage indentured servants. "But one girl discovers that the good life promised for their years of servitude was a lie…"

Arca ⁠— art by Jesse Lonergan (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The Sin Bin, a six-issue limited series written by Robbie Thompson with art by Molly Murakami, stars a washed-up hockey player Dale "Dukes" Duquesne, whose second job during away games is monster hunting with his daughter Cat along for the hunt, in search of her mother's killer.

The Sin Bin ⁠— art by Molly Murakami (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The Hunger and the Dusk is a twelve-issue series written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Chris Wildgoose. The fantasy series "upends an age-old conflict between humans and orcs" by introducing a new, deadlier species of orc. "Fragile alliances form - and unexpected romances blossom - as former enemies wade into battle together to save their two races."

The Hunger and the Dusk ⁠— art by Chris Wildgoose (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Throughout our history, IDW has provided a supportive environment for passionate creators to pursue their artistic vision, taking form as such beloved titles as 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, V Wars, Canto, October Faction, and Wynonna Earp, just to name a few," says IDW publisher Nachie Marsham.

"Our new Originals editorial division, spearheaded by Mark Doyle, reflects our commitment to building upon that legacy. More than ever before, we are reaching out to the creative community, welcoming fresh ideas that span a diverse range of genres, and offering audiences wild new worlds to explore."

IDW adds that the initial nine titles are just the beginning of the Originals initiative, and the publisher has more projects in development for 2023 and beyond, including a series by John Ridley and original graphic novels aimed at middle grade and YA audiences.

Finally, the publisher says is developing these properties for film, television, and other mediums.

Look for IDW's new line of titles at your local comic shop.