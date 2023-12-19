I loved taking care of a baby bug in this Tamagotchi-style virtual pet game, but then it died

I played a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet game full of bugs (the insect kind) and got really attached to an isopod, that is, until it suddenly died.

In Bugaboo Pocket, players take on the role of a research scientist who has moved to a cabin in the woods to help restore the local habitat after a devastating fire. Taking place in Beetleback Ridge, our entomologist must raise and care for a variety of different critters that hail from the ground, sky, and even the ocean with just the insects and a pen pal for company.

After spotting it in this month's Wholesome Snack showcase , I tried the Bugaboo Pocket demo and very quickly bonded with Petunia, a rubber ducky isopod. After waiting for Petunia to hatch in her egg, I provided her with a ton of enrichment, gave her things to snack on, and supplied pets whenever she'd let me. We even played a bunch of mini-games together - including one that's basically a pinball game with Petunia as the ball, although she didn't seem to mind.

I watched as Petunia grew up into the big beautiful bug she is, gave her hats to wear, and even picked up after her. That is until I went back to check on her and discovered that she had suddenly died, leaving me heartbroken. I didn't stay sad for long though, as I was then responsible for raising Petunia's offspring and starting the cycle again. It's what she would have wanted.

I loved the game's Tamagotchi-style gameplay, which mostly consisted of feeding and cleaning up after your beloved bug, and its adorable art style. I was also surprised to find it had an interesting storyline that can be experienced through cutscenes, letters, and diary entries. All in all, I had a great time playing Bugaboo Pocket and can't wait to see what other bugs I can rear when the full version releases sometime in 2024.

If you want to meet (and eventually say goodbye) to your own Petunia, you can head over to the Bugaboo Pocket Steam page to download the demo and add it to your wishlist. The game also has a dedicated website , and social media accounts, including on Twitter and TikTok .