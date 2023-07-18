I collect retro games, and this Neo Geo arcade stick is a steal

I love picking up retro games when I find them cheap, but more often than not I have to find new ways to explore the classics. A great way to do so is to find a retro plug and play that comes preloaded with a bunch, and there are quite a few options out there. In fact, I just stumbled across a pretty great deal on the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro, and it’s a must have if you’re itching to explore the annals of fighting game history.

Over on Amazon right now, the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro is down from $129.99 to $100, thanks to a nifty 29% discount. Unlike other plug and play systems like the NES Classic Mini and Sega Mega Drive mini, this collectable console doubles up as a fight stick, replicating the layout, look, and feel of controls from yesteryear. I say that, but it’s more an homage to various pieces of Neo Geo hardware, like the original Controller Stick Pro and MVS cabinet, but it still feels authentic to the original brand.

Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro | $129.99 $100 at Amazon

Save $29.99 - This excellent arcade stick is both a retro game time capsule and a PC controller, and it boasts 20 built-in games and authentic feeling microswitches. A must have for fighting game fans itching to punch things like its the '90s.



Should you buy the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro?

There’s two reasons why I think the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro is well worth the money, and even more so with the current discount. For starters, it comes loaded with 20 classic fighting games, including the original ‘90s King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, and lesser known releases like Ninja Master's and Kizuna Encounter. You can even unlock an additional 20 games by visiting the product’s site page, where you can download them for free.

The second reason this stick is a steal? Well, it doubles as a PC controller, meaning it’s compatible with modern Steam fighting games like Street Fighter 6 and the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. So, if you get boarded revisiting the built-in collection, it can still serve a purpose within your setup. And there’s a good reason to reach for the Arcade Stick Pro rather than an ordinary gamepad too, as it wields microswitches that are satisfying to use and super responsive.

Admittedly, there are various ways to play the games included with the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro. However, as someone who owns a few of them, I’d say using this plug and play beats some of the ports out there. That’s especially true if you’re used to emulating Neo Geo games on other devices, as this stick produces accurate results that hold up to the real deal.

Looking for more great gamepads and sticks? Check out our best PS5 controller and best Xbox One controller picks for console-specific options.