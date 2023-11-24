I can't believe this Black Friday gaming laptop deal is still in stock

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are taking the shelves by storm today, but not all offers are built equally. As is the way every year, I was fully expecting the best and brightest of this year's haul to be run off the shelves within just a few hours - but I'm surprised this RTX 4080 Lenovo Legion hasn't been snapped up.

You'll find the high-end configuration of the Legion Pro 7i available for just $1,899 at B&H Photo (was $2,749). That's a full $850 off the original price - an extra $100 down from the $1,999 sale price I've been celebrating for the last week. There is a time limit on this offer, it ends at midnight - but this is the kind of Black Friday gaming laptop deal that I would expect to have to fight for. I would seriously recommend anyone looking for a high-end rig today jump in there quickly then.

You're getting a serious spec for your cash here, with an Intel i9-13900HX processor and 32GB RAM to play with. I certainly wasn't expecting to see those kinds of specs at $1,899, even with this week's Black Friday gaming laptop deals being as aggressive as they have been.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop| $2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo

Save $850 - I've never seen an RTX 4080 gaming laptop of this power level at under $2,000 before. In fact, just last week I was celebrating a $1,999 sale price on this bad boy. The extra discount from B&H Photo makes the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i my absolute favorite Black Friday gaming laptop deal right now. Be warned: it's in limited stock. Specs: Intel i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

✅ You will generally keep your laptop on your desk

Price check: Lenovo $2,564.99 | Amazon $2,399.99



Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i?

(Image credit: Future)

I recently reviewed the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, and loved its super immersive display, unique extra features and impressive Performance mode. There's no doubt about it, this is a luxury gaming laptop, with the brand's AI Engine+ and LA-2Q chip at the helm keeping things efficient under the helm and a super crisp 240Hz display up top. I was particularly impressed by this screen - it felt super slick and looked gorgeous. I even compared it to some of the Mini LED options available on pricier Asus gaming laptops I was so dazzled by its contrast.

This is a 16-incher, which means it's not the most portable device by design. However, the slim design and relatively light weight (compared against today's market) mean I was still able to transport it with a sturdier backpack. Plus, the durable build quality meant I was never worried about it taking damage during transport. My only gripe lay with the keyboard as there was considerable flex to the main base plate.

I would recommend the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i to anyone after a high-end gaming laptop with a particular emphasis on screen quality and overall power. Not only that, but today's Black Friday gaming laptop deals bring it down to a price I would have previously reserved for RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 configurations.

