I can't believe the ridiculous Pathfinder deal that saves you over $400 is back

Another year, another faintly absurd Pathfinder deal. This time, the D&D rival is back with another massive, three-figure discount.

You can currently pick up what may as well be a library of Pathfinder adventure book PDFs for just $25 at Humble Bundle instead of $464 (or £24.78 instead of £364.92 if you're in the UK). And no, that's not a typo. What is arguably one of the best tabletop RPGs has been discounted by well over $400.

You don't have long to take advantage of those savings, though. This Pathfinder Humble Bundle is set to end four days from now, so you'll need to get a move on if you want to grab that loot.

Pathfinder PDF books | From $5 at Humble Bundle

Save over $400 - No matter how you slice it, that's an enormous reduction you'd be hard-pressed to see literally anywhere else. We've had this kind of offer before, but not for a while; the last big sale was early last year.



🔶 UK price: From £3.95 at Humble Bundle



Buy it if:

✅ You want an alternative to D&D

✅ You want something deeper



Don't buy it if:

❌You wanted the updated core rules



Should you buy this Pathfinder Humble Bundle?

Although Pathfinder's core rules have been revised in the last few months since the launch of these books (they've moved away from the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset they'd used until the D&D OGL controversy at the beginning of 2023), what you're getting is still a fantastic system that's widely beloved. There's a reason why Pathfinder is often hailed as the best alternative to D&D; it's a smart, crunchier version that elevates many of the latter's mechanics.

(Image credit: Paizo)

With that in mind, I'd argue that it's worth diving in now with this offer while it lasts. Well, unless you're absolutely desperate to get in on the ground level with those revised rules, anyway - the alterations aren't a massive sea change, instead removing D&D-branded elements to further differentiate the two. As developer Paizo said itself, this is "a remastered version of the original, not a new version altogether."

Crucially, the proceeds of this Humble Bundle are going to charity - more specifically, Comic Books for Kids.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out the best board games, essential board games for adults, and must-have board games for 2 players.