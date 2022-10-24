HyperX QuadCast S and DuoCast streaming microphone review: "it sounded like I was literally in the room"

If you're looking for a new microphone for streaming, music production, or anything in between then you should be considering the HyperX QuadCast S (which costs $160 / £160) and HyperX DuoCast (coming in at $100 / £100).

These are exceptional microphones that are worth every penny. I felt like a professional podcaster having them on my desk and when listening back to the audio it sounded like I was literally in the room. They're the perfect addition to any streaming for gamers setup.

(Image credit: Future)

Today's best HyperX Quadcast S deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) $129.03 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Recommended Retail... Show More Deals

HyperX QuadCast S vs HyperX DuoCast HyperX QuadCast S audio interface frequency rate - 48kHz

audio interface bitrate - 16bit

90dB SNR

weight - 710g

not compatible with iOS

available in black and white HyperX DuoCast audio interface frequency rate - 96kHz

audio interface bit rate - 24bit

100dB SNR

weight - 243g

compatible with iOS

available in black only

(Image credit: Future)

Design and Features

You'll find that the design of these microphones is relatively similar. Both are structured similarly: a slim cylinder design with a shock mount towards the bottom. You are able to mount both to a boom arm or use them with the stands included in the box.

You'll also find that the microphones feature some gorgeous RGB, however, the DuoCast does win on this front as it has an LED sound level indicator. The main interior of the microphone lights up, and this can be fully adjusted to match your setup using the HyperX software. One cool feature is the RGB turns off when your mic is muted so there's no longer a need to scratch around to check if your mic is muted on stream anymore.

(Image credit: Future)

A big difference between the builds of these two microphones is the weight. The QuadCast comes in at a hefty 710 grams - which is something to consider when you're shopping for an arm to mount your mic - while the DuoCast is much lighter, weighing just 243 grams.

Now, onto the main stats of the microphones for all of the audio and music nerds out there, the audio interface frequency rate is a big factor for many. You'll be glad to know that the QuadCast comes in at 48kHz and the DuoCast comes in at double that at 96kHz. The audio interface bit rate is 16bit on the DuoCast and 24bit on the QuadCast.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

When using these microphones, I will admit, I felt a little bit like a music producer - but that's more to do with the design rather than anything else. Trust me, anyone I know will tell you that birds fall out of the sky when I sing.

When first plugging these in there was such a significant difference in quality when compared to my Fifine Gaming microphone that my friends on call with me literally all gasped. When listening back to the audio, you can barely tell that it is being transmitted through a microphone, it literally sounds like I'm in the room talking to myself. This is the case for both models, too.

It was such a giant peace of mind being able to tell when my mic was muted at a glance, and being able to adjust the sensitivity right on the device itself rather than having to open up any settings.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall... should you buy these mics?

If you're looking for a new microphone for streaming, music production, or podcasting then these are both great choices. They come in at very decent prices considering the features, and provide massive bang for your buck.

Alongside being functional, they are also beautiful - something which many other brands don't really consider when designing microphones. I love these so much and find it so hard to pick between the two when choosing my main microphone - I did settle for the QuadCast as it comes in white so matches my setup more.

Although the DuoCast is a full $60 / £60 cheaper, it's worth noting that the QuadCast is typically on sale, down to around $110 / £110.

Today's best HyperX Quadcast S deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) $129.03 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Recommended Retail... Show More Deals

How we tested the HyperX QuadCast S and HyperX DuoCast

I tested these microphones by replacing my current microphone and using them for everything from video calls for work, discord calls when gaming, and, of course, streaming. I was sure to test all the features which HyperX claimed these mics would present. I tried them on a mount arm and on their stands to see if there was a difference.

I was sure to also record audio and listen to it back and compare this to my previous microphone to see if I could hear the difference myself rather than just rely on the opinion of others to who I was speaking.

If you're trying to get into streaming but don't know where to start then be sure to check out our best webcam for streaming and our best ring lights. You can also take a peek at our best green screens if you'd like to pick one up.