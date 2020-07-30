Hyper Scape console release date set for August with the start of season 1

Hyper Scape has a console release date after opening in a PC-only beta last month.

The release version of Ubisoft's futuristic battle royale will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 11, following a brief off-season when the beta ends on August 2. Hyper Scape's official release date will coincide with the launch of Season One: The First Principle. This means new in-game content is coming straight away, and it also signals the start of Hyper Scape's season-spanning narrative.

Ubisoft says the first season will start with a new mid-range weapon called the Dragonfly and a new hack called Magnet which can be used to trap your opponents. A total of 11 guns and 11 hacks will be added to Hyper Scape throughout the course of the season. The Vote on Events feature, which allows stream audiences to choose special modifiers in the middle of a match, will also add the new Lethal Melee event (it turns all melee weapons into one-hit-kill machines).

Hyper Scape itself is free-to-play, but you'll be able to unlock extra progression options by purchasing the premium track for each season's battle pass. Both tracks offer 100 tiers of cosmetic rewards you can unlock by playing the game or by watching Twitch streams with the Hyper Scape Crowncast extension enabled. Hyper Scape is all about that Twitch integration.

While you're waiting for the full game to begin, you can earn a quick 600 Bitcrowns this weekend by spending an hour either playing the beta yourself or by watching Crowncast-enabled Twitch streams. You must have already earned at least one battle pass point in the beta to receive the reward.