You can stream five Oscar winning movies, including two Christopher Nolan classics – but not for much longer

Good news for film buffs everywhere – five Oscar winning movies are available to stream on Hulu, but not for very long.

You can catch Birdman, Goodfellas, Inception, Dunkirk, and The Favourite on Hulu this month. You'd better get watching quickly, too, as they leave the platform on March 31. That means you only have a few weeks to get streaming (H/T TechRadar).

Birdman was the recipient of four Oscars, including Best Picture, while Joe Pesci won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas. Nolan's Inception, meanwhile, won four Oscars, and the director's Dunkirk won three Oscars. As for The Favourite, Olivia Colman won Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne.

At this year's Oscars, Nolan's Oppenheimer is nominated in multiple categories, including Best Picture – Nolan is also up for Best Director, and Inception and Dunkirk actor Cillian Murphy is nominated for Best Actor.

Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese is also up for Best Director, with Killers of the Flower Moon also a Best Picture nominee. Plus, The Favourite and Birdman star Emma Stone is up for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, which was directed by The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos (also up for Best Director). That makes these Hulu choices an ideal selection of movies ahead of the ceremony.

If you're on the hunt for a TV show to stream on Hulu, though, then Shōgun recently broke streaming records across that platform and Disney Plus.

You can check out the full list of the 2024 Oscars nominations through the link, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to all of the year's major movie release dates.