Hulk and Thing take on a Celestial in Clobberin' Time #1

The Thing is one of the cornerstones of Marvel Comics (pun intended), having debuted all the way back in 1961's Fantastic Four #1, which launched the Marvel Universe proper. Now he's getting another solo limited series in Clobberin' Time from writer/artist Steve Skroce and colorist Bryan Valenza, and we've got an early preview of interior pages from Clobberin' Time #1, in which he meets up with his old rival/frenemy the Hulk.

The title will include Ben Grimm teaming up with numerous Marvel heroes, but it all starts with the Hulk, who has long had a beef with the Thing over who is the strongest, leading to many classic stories over the years.

In Clobberin' Time #1 - named after Ben Grimm's catchphrase, of course - Thing and Hulk will take a journey across the stars to encounter a full-on Celestial.

Check out the gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's Clobberin' Time all the time, as Ben Grimm teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe for BIG, FIST-POUNDING ACTION! But the stakes have never been higher!" reads Marvel's official description of Clobberin' Time #1. "In this opening issue, Ben and the Incredible Hulk are stranded on a distant, ancient, alien world, where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial. Luckily, they have four fists between them!"

Ben Grimm and the Hulk first clashed way back in 1962's Fantastic Four #12, in which the FF are inadvertently roped into General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross' quest to capture or destroy the Hulk, sparking a rivalry between the two that has persisted even when they're directly on the same side.

Clobberin' Time #1 goes on sale March 29.

