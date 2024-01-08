HP's new QD-OLED gaming monitor can seamlessly switch between devices

HP is joining the QD-OLED race at CES this year, with its 4K 240Hz HP Omen Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor. Those are some serious specs considering we've only just started seeing UHD QD-OLEDs running at such speeds at this year's show - but HP also has another trick up its sleeve.

The brand claims this is the first gaming monitor with switchable inputs. That means you can run two devices from the same display without having to re-wire or grab an external HDMI box. If you're lucky enough to be in a PC and console split setup, this is going to be a dream - but there's applications for those without a PS5 or Xbox whirring away at their desks.

(Image credit: HP)

That's because the HP Omen monitor also supports KVM functionality - the ability to control more than one computer from a single device. That means you can drag and drop between PCs (or more likely your PC and your laptop) via the single display. After years of incremental upgrades to speeds, resolutions, and display tech, it's impressive to see HP adding serious functionality benefits in 2024.

This isn't just for the PC crew, though. Two HDMI 2.1s mean console players are just at home here, and you've still got DisplayPort 2.1 for extra connectivity as well. On top of that there are two USB-C ports, sporting an impressive 140W USB-C power delivery, and an expansive RGB panel to the rear.

We're still awaiting pricing and release information for the HP Omen Transcend 32, with more details to come closer to release later this year.

