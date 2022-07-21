Howard Shore returning for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Howard Shore has come back to Middle-earth to compose the main theme for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Studios has confirmed. He's joined by Bear McCreary, who has composed the full score for all episodes (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)).

Shore composed all three Lord of the Rings films as well as the Hobbit movies – he won three Oscars for his work on The Fellowship of the Ring and The Return of the King.

"With their deep understanding of the Tolkien legendarium, coupled with two of the greatest musical talents of our age, we're thrilled that Howard and Bear are joining us on this epic journey to Middle-earth," commented Bob Bowen, Worldwide Head of Music for Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, McCreary has been composing over the last year, and the music includes "vibrant folk instruments and choral singers," which sounds suitably epic. McCreary is probably best known for his work on The Walking Dead, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Godzilla: King of Monsters.

"As I set out to compose the score for this series, I strove to honor Howard Shore's musical legacy," McCreary said in a statement. "When I heard his majestic main title, I was struck by how perfectly his theme and my original score, though crafted separately, fit together so beautifully. I am excited for audiences to join us on this new musical journey to Middle-earth."

If you just can't wait for the series to arrive, you can stream "Galadriel" and "Sauron" now on Amazon Music to get into the Lord of the Rings mood.

The Rings of Power starts streaming this September 2. While you wait, check out our guide to the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.