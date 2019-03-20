How to watch the Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase Spring 2019

Nintendo Switch has some new nindependent games to show off, and you can watch the whole thing right here. The Nindies Showcase Spring 2019 will begin today (Wednesday, March 20) at 9 am PDT / 12 pm EDT / 4 pm GMT and run for "about 30 minutes of information on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch", according to Nintendo.

This presentation will follow an exciting Indie Highlights showcase Nintendo staged back in January, which provided more info on games like Wargroove (overly reductive nutshell: fantasy Advance Wars) and SteamWorld Quest (overly reductive nutshell: Slay the Spire but with funny cartoon robots). The little home/handheld hybrid console has become a haven for independent games of all stripes and it's cool to see Nintendo keep pushing that as a major part of Switch's appeal.

Nintendo hasn't issued any further information about what the featured games will be this time, such as whether we'll see any all-new exclusives or if it will mostly be ports of existing titles. I can tell you what they won't be: for 3DS. Nintendo always used to carefully mention when its online presentations would include games from the venerable handheld family but that's notably absent here. Granted, I don't think this is Nintendo saying in its oblique way that 3DS is over. It just makes sense that smaller indie projects would only target Switch since it has more buzz and (from everything I've heard) is much easier to put games on.