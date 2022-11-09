How to watch the Nintendo Indie Direct showcase today

If you're wondering how to watch today's Nintendo Indie Direct presentation, you've come to the right place.

Airing later today on November 9, the Nintendo Indie Direct, or the "Indie World" presentation as it's otherwise known, will give viewers a glimpse into smaller third-party games coming to the Nintendo Switch. The action will kick off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT, and you can catch the full show via the video below.

As per the video's description, we can expect to see roughly 25 minutes of new indie-related gameplay reveals and announcements. Get those hopes of seeing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom firmly out of your mind, because this showcase is dedicated specifically to smaller games to get their time in the spotlight.

When we last saw a Nintendo Indie Direct presentation, games like We Are OFK and Cult of the Lamb stole the show, giving users a glimpse at a few indie gems. It's worth noting indie games at these presentations usually have release dates set not too far in the future, to use that to keep your expectations in check.

Of course, it's hard not to imagine Hollow Knight Silksong being at the forefront of millions of viewers' minds around the world going into this showcase. The sequel of the beloved indie metroidvania has long been a highly anticipated game, but since stepping out of the shadows with a new trailer earlier this year, we've also learned the new game is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Whatever does end up appearing at today's showcase, we haven't got long to wait to see what's in store.

Check out our full new indie games guide for a complete list of all the smaller games we've got to look forward to in the coming months.