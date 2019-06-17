Here’s how to watch Line of Duty online, wherever you are in the world

If you’re into cop dramas that bring more twisty back-stabbings than you can shake a truncheon at, you’ll want to know how to watch Line of Duty online. That's not too complicated for UK viewers: Line of Duty Season 5 just aired there, so it's a simple case of toddling over to BBC iPlayer. It’s a little harder to catch up in the US, though. But don't worry. We’ve got all the tips you need to binge seasons 1-5 no matter where you are in the world.

Revolving around Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (or AC-12 for short), this procedural sees the team of expert cop-catching cops put everything on the line to uncover dodgy goings-on within the police force. Because it’s the brainchild of Jed Mercurio - the man who created the equally excellent Bodyguard - you can expect twists aplenty and more than a few cliffhangers for good measure. It’s also got a great cast that includes the likes of Adrian Dunbar, Keeley Hawes, and Thandie Newton. If that doesn’t pique your interest and make you curious about how to stream Line of Duty online, I’m not sure what will.

As we mentioned above, UK users can still access the latest season (season 5) via BBC iPlayer. However, they shouldn’t hang about; it’s only available for another month or so. Once it’s gone, team GB will need to rely on Netflix for seasons 1-4. As for the US, you can get your Line of Duty fix on Acorn TV (available through Amazon). Meanwhile, those elsewhere should definitely check out our tips on VPN.

How to watch Line of Duty online from anywhere via VPN

VPN services are a great way to catch up with Line of Duty online. This stands for 'Virtual Private Network' and basically fools your internet into thinking you're somewhere you're not. It's very handy if you want to watch a show while on holiday that you have access to at home but not abroad. We'd recommend one of the following:

ExpressVPN: For timeliness’ sake, we'd recommend ExpressVPN . It’s super easy to use and comes with a whole host of security options.

IPVanish: This VPN supports a huge number of devices, so you can watch Line of Duty on anything you fancy.

NordVPN: If security's a concern, NordVPN is your best bet - it's both affordable and water-tight.

Once you’ve sorted your VPN, open it up and set a location to somewhere in the UK, such as London. You’re then going to want to head to TV Player and, possibly, set an alarm.

That’s because, unless you sign up to TV Player Premium , you’ll only have access to live broadcasts of BBC One and will need to tune in at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. However, if you have TV Player Premium, which costs £6.99/month and is free for the first month, you’ll be able to watch on-demand at your leisure.

How to watch Line of Duty online in the UK

Missed Line of Duty Season 5 when it was live earlier this year? No worries. Simply hop over to BBC iPlayer for the full fifth series. You'll need to move quick, though; episode 1 expires in around a month (by the end of July 2019, basically).

As for the other seasons, they can be streamed on Netflix if you have an active subscription. They're also available to buy digitally via Amazon.

How to watch Line of Duty online in the US

This is a little trickier, especially as Hulu – who typically showed Line of Duty in the US – didn't pick up Season 5. Instead, you’ll need to sign up to streaming service Acorn TV if you want to watch it. Happily, you get your first 30 days free. After that it's $4.99 per month (which isn't too bad, all things considered).