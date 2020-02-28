How to watch GamesRadar+ live at PAX East 2020

Our PAX East 2020 coverage kicks off today, 28 February, and the GamesRadar+ team will be streaming on YouTube live from the showfloor.

Join our very own James Jarvis and Alyssa Mercante as they meet and chat with some of the developers and talent at the show throughout the weekend. Today, the team will be joined by the developers behind Borderlands 3, who'll be talking about their latest DLC expansion, adorable husky indie The Red Lantern, Cloundpunk, Moving Out, and Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy.

You'll be able to watch on our YouTube channel, as well as on this here page from 2pm EST / 11am PST / 7pm GMT. On Friday, we'll be streaming live from PAX East until 4:30pm EST / 1:30pm PST / 9:30pm GMT. Don't forget to say hi in the chat.

We'll also be streaming live from the showfloor on Saturday, 29 February, chatting with Buffy star Felicia Day about her role in The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, as well as playing frantic shooter GTFO, gory shark simulator Maneater, and meeting indie studio Kitfox Games.

If you're out at PAX East, make sure to come over and say hello to Team Radar at if you're not, don't forget to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to see all of the action from the showfloor. We promise a 67% uptick in photos from the Animal Crossing booth.

GamesRadar+ PAX East 2020 stream schedule - Friday 28 February Time (EST) Game 2:00-2:30pm Cloudpunk 2:30-3:00pm Moving Out 3:00-3:30pm Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy 3:30-4:00pm The Red Lantern 4:00-4:30pm Borderlands 3

