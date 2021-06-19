How to live stream Munguia vs Szeremeta online: watch the boxing from any country

It's been a while since we first heard news of Munguia returning to the ring. First he was set to fight the seasoned boxer Maciej Sulecki, then when Maciej pulled out, it was D'Mitrius Ballard who he'd fight. Then an injury took Ballard out of the fight. Now finally, Kamil Szeremeta will be the fighter to take on Munguia. Read on if you want to know how to live stream Munguia vs Szeremeta online tonight.

While it's been a long wait, it's one that's paid of. Szeremeta is the perfect opponent for Munguia. An ex-European middleweight champion for two years with just a single loss to his career, Szeremeta trumps this event's two previous fighters.

And while Munguia is the much younger fighter of the two, he is by no means inexperienced. In his short career, he has racked up 36 wins, 29 knockouts and not a single loss. On top of that, Szeremeta is likely to still be shaky from his first ever loss in his last fight.

Munguia vs Szeremeta at a glance This title fight takes place at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, June 19. Munguia vs Szeremeta's ring walks are expected around 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 8am AEST / m NZST

This all adds up to a pretty even fight if you're looking to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta and despite his confidence going into this bout, Munguia could see his first ever loss.

And what about the rest of the fight card? We'll mostly be seeing some up and coming fighters enter the stage, although ex-Olympian Bektemir Melikuziev and his opponent Gabriel Rosado will make for an interesting match-up.

The other key fight this event brings along is between Ibeth Zamora and Marlen Esparza. Zamora will be defending her WBC Women's Flyweight title which she has held since 2018.

This entire event is available exclusively on DAZN, excluding Mexico. However, depending on where you live that will mean a different viewing time and cost to watch. Read on to see how to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta online.

Live stream Munguia vs Szeremeta online from DAZN from anywhere

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") , is fast becoming one of the major players worldwide for broadcasting top tier boxing as well as Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and F1 action in some regions.

This huge fight is the latest major sporting event to have been snapped up worldwide by the subscription service.

DAZN is a completely online service, with its broadcasts and on demand content available exclusively via the the DAZN app, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

If you're new to DAZN, the platform is currently offering all sorts of different discounts depending on your region for fresh customers - and in some cases free trials.

We break down how you can get DAZN in some of the major regions below.

How to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta online

DAZN

The Munguia vs Szeremeta boxing match will be exclusively streamed on DAZN across multiple territories. For those in the UK, you can pay £1.99 a month to get your dose of boxing content on DAZN UK with the main card beginning at 8.30pm BST and Munguia vs Szeremeta expected in the ring at 11pm BST. In the US, pay $19.99 a month for DAZN. Alternatively you can pay PPV through North American cable providers for $49.99. Main card starts at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT, with Munguia vs Szeremeta at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Those in Canada can sign up to DAZN for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, getting a total discount of $90 a year. Canadian customers can also benefit from a one-month free trial. Much like in the US, timings are 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT for the main card and 6pm ET / 3pm PT for the Munguia vs Szeremeta fight. If you're down under, Australian DAZN subscriptions cost $2.99 a month. You'll be able to tune in for the main card at 5am AEDT, with the Munguia vs Szeremeta entering the ring at 8am AEDT.

Live stream Munguia vs Szeremeta from anywhere