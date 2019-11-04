How to get 10% off your next Nintendo Store order with The Ultimate Guide to Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has quickly become the family favorite console worldwide thanks to flagship titles like Super Mario Party, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. What better way to find the best games and accessories for your family and friends than by picking up the Ultimate Guide to Nintendo 2019/20, presented by GamesRadar+?

Alongside an exclusive 10% off your next order on the Nintendo Official UK Store — which you could use on one of the brand new Nintendo Switch Lite consoles — the free catalogue contains everything you need to know about Nintendo products for the upcoming holiday season. From gift ideas under £25 and specific Star Bundles with a variety of games to a build your own Nintendo Switch bundle with games and a case, the ultimate guide to Nintendo has it all.

If you're not sold on the Nintendo Switch yet, there's two double-page spreads that go in-depth on all the functions and features both the base Switch and Switch Lite consoles provide, along with a handy table to help you figure out which version is right for you.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

For the kids, there's six pages of puzzles like wordsearches and mazes to complete, themed around Mario, Pokemon, Zelda, and more. The brand new RingFit Adventure is completely explained too, so you can start getting the family active all while saving the world.

If that's not enough, you can read pages of information on all of the top titles available right now, along with the best upcoming games in 2020 like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. Plus, get the low-down on Nintendo Labo, all the titles available through Nintendo Online, and the best Nintendo merch including an adorable Pikachu knitted Christmas jumper.

In order to receive a free copy of GamesRadar+ presents: The Ultimate Guide to Nintendo 2019/20 and get 10% off your next order from the Nintendo online store, simply enter your details below and we'll send one out to you. Yahoo!