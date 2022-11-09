How many Pokemon are there?

The National Pokedex is almost nearing 1000 Pokemon!

How many Pokemon are there? Well, for anyone who's been with us since Gen 1 back in the original 151 days, the series has added quite a few new faces since then. From Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue, and then up to and including Pokemon Legends Arceus, we've had 905 in total, and we've already had over almost 20 new 'mons confirmed to join the list with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How many Pokemon are there?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are currently 905 Pokemon officially listed in the National Pokedex. That includes every new Pokemon introduced by the series since the original games and all the way up to the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.

GenerationRegionGamesPokemon Added
1KantoRed, Green, Blue, Yellow151
2JohtoGold, Silver, Crystal100
3HoennRuby, Sapphire, Emerald135
4SinnohDiamond, Pearl, Platinum107
5UnovaBlack, White156
6KalosX, Y72
7AlolaSun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon86
7KantoLet's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee2
8GalarSword, Shield89
8HisuiLegends Arceus7
9PaldeaScarlet, VioletTotal TBC

Generations

How many Pokemon Generations are there?

There are nine Pokemon generations including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. 

Starters

How many Starter Pokemon are there?

The three Pokemon Sword and Shield starters

There are usually three starters per generation, but thanks to Pokemon Yellow existing, the first generation actually has four starter options. We already know what the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are so they're also included below.

  • Gen 1 - Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu
  • Gen 2 - Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
  • Gen 3 - Treeko, Torchi, Mudkip
  • Gen 4 - Turtwig, Chimchar, Mudkip
  • Gen 5 - Snivy, Tepig, Oshawatt
  • Gen 6 - Chespin, Feekin, Froakie
  • Gen 7 - Rowlet, Litten, Poplio
  • Gen 8 - Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble
  • Gen 9 - Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxley

Legendaries

How many Legendary Pokemon are there?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Although the original generation only included four legendaries, with each passing generation, the number of Legendary Pokemon has grown exponentially. There are now 61 Legendary Pokemon - including those currently confirmed for Gen 9 as the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet legendaries.

  • Gen 1 - Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo
  • Gen 2 - Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh
  • Gen 3 - Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Latias, Latios, Kyogre, Groundon, Rayquaza
  • Gen 4 - Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Dialga, Palkia, Heatran, Regigigas, Giratina, Cresselia
  • Gen 5 - Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus, Thundurus, Reshiram, Zekrom, Landorus, Kyurem
  • Gen 6 - Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde
  • Gen 7 - Type: Null, Silvally, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala
  • Gen 8 - Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, Kubfu, Urshifu, Regieleki, Regidrago, Glastrier, Spectrier, Calyrex, Enamorus
  • Gen 9 - Koraidon, Miraidon

Mythical

How many Mythical Pokemon are there?

Mewtwo in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Unlike the Legendary Pokemon, there definitely hasn't been a complete explosion in the number of new Mythical Pokemon added to the National 'Dex over the years. In total there are currently 22 Mythical Pokemon in total. 

  • Gen 1 - Mew
  • Gen 2 - Celebi
  • Gen 3 - Jirachi, Deoxys
  • Gen 4 - Phione, Manaphy, Darkrai, Shaymin, Arceus
  • Gen 5 - Victini, Keldeo, Meloetta, Genesect
  • Gen 6 - Diancie, Hoopa, Volcanion
  • Gen 7 - Magearna, Marshadow, Zeraora, Meltan, Melmetal
  • Gen 8 - Zarude

Ultra Beasts

How many Ultra Beasts are there? 

Ultra Beasts were a new type of almost-Legendary Pokemon that could be discovered in the Gen 7 Pokedex with Sun and Moon, and subsequently Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. They're mysterious Pokemon that originate from space, so they're very much in a section of there own. There are 11 Ultra Beasts in total. 

  • Gen 7 - Nihilego, Buzzwole, Phermosa, Zurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, Guzzlord, Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, Blacephalon

Types

How many Pokemon Types are there?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preview screenshots

There are currently 18 separate Pokemon Types, with some Pokemon having more than one Type. Only three new Pokemon Types have been added since the original games – Dark and Steel were added with Gen 2, and Fairy was added with Gen 6.

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Dragon
  • Electric
  • Fairy
  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Flying
  • Ghost
  • Grass
  • Ground
  • Normal
  • Poison
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Water
