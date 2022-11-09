How many Pokemon are there? Well, for anyone who's been with us since Gen 1 back in the original 151 days, the series has added quite a few new faces since then. From Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue, and then up to and including Pokemon Legends Arceus, we've had 905 in total, and we've already had over almost 20 new 'mons confirmed to join the list with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How many Pokemon are there?

There are currently 905 Pokemon officially listed in the National Pokedex. That includes every new Pokemon introduced by the series since the original games and all the way up to the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Generation Region Games Pokemon Added 1 Kanto Red, Green, Blue, Yellow 151 2 Johto Gold, Silver, Crystal 100 3 Hoenn Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald 135 4 Sinnoh Diamond, Pearl, Platinum 107 5 Unova Black, White 156 6 Kalos X, Y 72 7 Alola Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon 86 7 Kanto Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee 2 8 Galar Sword, Shield 89 8 Hisui Legends Arceus 7 9 Paldea Scarlet, Violet Total TBC

Generations

How many Pokemon Generations are there?

There are nine Pokemon generations including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Starters

How many Starter Pokemon are there?

There are usually three starters per generation, but thanks to Pokemon Yellow existing, the first generation actually has four starter options. We already know what the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are so they're also included below.

Gen 1 - Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu

- Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu Gen 2 - Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile

- Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile Gen 3 - Treeko, Torchi, Mudkip

- Treeko, Torchi, Mudkip Gen 4 - Turtwig, Chimchar, Mudkip

- Turtwig, Chimchar, Mudkip Gen 5 - Snivy, Tepig, Oshawatt

- Snivy, Tepig, Oshawatt Gen 6 - Chespin, Feekin, Froakie

- Chespin, Feekin, Froakie Gen 7 - Rowlet, Litten, Poplio

- Rowlet, Litten, Poplio Gen 8 - Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble

- Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble Gen 9 - Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxley

Legendaries

How many Legendary Pokemon are there?

Although the original generation only included four legendaries, with each passing generation, the number of Legendary Pokemon has grown exponentially. There are now 61 Legendary Pokemon - including those currently confirmed for Gen 9 as the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet legendaries.

Gen 1 - Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo

- Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo Gen 2 - Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh

- Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh Gen 3 - Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Latias, Latios, Kyogre, Groundon, Rayquaza

- Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Latias, Latios, Kyogre, Groundon, Rayquaza Gen 4 - Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Dialga, Palkia, Heatran, Regigigas, Giratina, Cresselia

- Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Dialga, Palkia, Heatran, Regigigas, Giratina, Cresselia Gen 5 - Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus, Thundurus, Reshiram, Zekrom, Landorus, Kyurem

- Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus, Thundurus, Reshiram, Zekrom, Landorus, Kyurem Gen 6 - Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde

- Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde Gen 7 - Type: Null, Silvally, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala

- Type: Null, Silvally, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala Gen 8 - Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, Kubfu, Urshifu, Regieleki, Regidrago, Glastrier, Spectrier, Calyrex, Enamorus

- Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, Kubfu, Urshifu, Regieleki, Regidrago, Glastrier, Spectrier, Calyrex, Enamorus Gen 9 - Koraidon, Miraidon

Mythical

How many Mythical Pokemon are there?

Unlike the Legendary Pokemon, there definitely hasn't been a complete explosion in the number of new Mythical Pokemon added to the National 'Dex over the years. In total there are currently 22 Mythical Pokemon in total.

Gen 1 - Mew

- Mew Gen 2 - Celebi

- Celebi Gen 3 - Jirachi, Deoxys

- Jirachi, Deoxys Gen 4 - Phione, Manaphy, Darkrai, Shaymin, Arceus

- Phione, Manaphy, Darkrai, Shaymin, Arceus Gen 5 - Victini, Keldeo, Meloetta, Genesect

- Victini, Keldeo, Meloetta, Genesect Gen 6 - Diancie, Hoopa, Volcanion

- Diancie, Hoopa, Volcanion Gen 7 - Magearna, Marshadow, Zeraora, Meltan, Melmetal

- Magearna, Marshadow, Zeraora, Meltan, Melmetal Gen 8 - Zarude

Ultra Beasts

How many Ultra Beasts are there?

Ultra Beasts were a new type of almost-Legendary Pokemon that could be discovered in the Gen 7 Pokedex with Sun and Moon, and subsequently Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. They're mysterious Pokemon that originate from space, so they're very much in a section of there own. There are 11 Ultra Beasts in total.

Gen 7 - Nihilego, Buzzwole, Phermosa, Zurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, Guzzlord, Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, Blacephalon

Types

How many Pokemon Types are there?

There are currently 18 separate Pokemon Types, with some Pokemon having more than one Type. Only three new Pokemon Types have been added since the original games – Dark and Steel were added with Gen 2, and Fairy was added with Gen 6.