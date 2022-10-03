House of the Dragon actor thinks Larys is in a different league to Littlefinger and Varys

House of the Dragon's Larys Strong, played by Matthew Needham, has attracted a lot of comparisons to Game of Thrones' schemers Petyr Baelish, AKA Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen), and Master of Whisperers Varys (Conleth Hill) due to his nefarious meddlings at King's Landing. However, Needham thinks Larys is on a different path from other Westerosi meddlers.

"I don't know if he's doing something unique, I just think they're three very unique people," the actor told EW (opens in new tab). "But, of course, the 'chaos is a ladder' way of life is something they share. Those are wonderful actors and performances, but I didn't go and study them. I just felt like it's its own beast. And it's different writers. It might be in the same world, but it felt like a different show.

"I don't think I would be doing anyone a favor by trying to replicate someone else's performance, 'cause it's been done beyond perfectly by those guys. I don't think either of those guys burnt their family alive. I'm sure they did other horrible things, but he's his own strange guy, I think. He's on his own path."

Larys is the younger brother of Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), a member of the City Watch, as well as the lover of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and the illegitimate father of her children Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. Their father is Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), who replaces Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as the Hand of the King for Viserys Targaryen after Otto is fired.

At the end of House of the Dragon episode 6, both Harwin and Lionel are burnt to death in their home after a fire is started at Harrenhal on Larys' orders by criminals he freed from death sentences. Acting on Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke)'s command, Lyonel's death means her father Otto can regain his title as Hand.

