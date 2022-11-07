You probably didn't notice, but House of the Dragon's twins actually switched places in the finale

House of the Dragons' identical twins Erryk and Arryk Cargyll are easy to mistake for each other – so easy, in fact, that you probably didn't even notice the actors Luke and Elliott Tittensor switched places in the finale.

By the time of the last episode, Erryk is firmly on Team Rhaenyra, while Arryk has sided with the greens and supports Aegon Targaryen's claim to the throne. Erryk flees King's Landing with Viserys' golden crown and hands it over to Daemon, who crowns his wife while Erryk swears to be a member of her Queen's Guard. But, while filming the finale, Elliott Tittensor came down with COVID – meaning his twin Luke stood in for him.

"There's that scene, that big scene where Corlys [Steve Toussaint] comes down and they're putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in," director Greg Yaitanes explained on Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)'s West of Westeros podcast.

"Luke came in for Elliott, who got COVID. We swapped him out with his brother, he's playing his brother," Yaitanes added. "That would've killed us, because we were just about to do all Emma's coverage and he was standing right next to [them]."

Luckily, since the Tittensor brothers look so alike, nobody noticed the switch. While the Game of Thrones prequel has wrapped up for now, House of the Dragon season 2 has already been confirmed – and you can read all about it through the link.

