Horror royalty Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse team for graphic novel Mother Nature

Jamie Lee Curtis has made history in horror movies, but this fall, the Halloween and Prom Night star will make her debut in horror comics. Mother Nature, an eco-horror graphic novel written by Curtis and filmmaker Russell Goldman and illustrated by Karl Stevens (Penny: A Graphic Memoir), will be published by Titan Comics.

Mother Nature cover (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Adapted from a horror movie script of the same name, Mother Nature is the story of Nova Terrell, an environmental activist with a bone to pick with oil plant Cobalt Corporation. After years of trying unearth dark truths about the company that killed her father, Terrell discovers something much more frightening than corporate corruption. There's an ancient horror under Cobalt's headquarters in Catch Creek, New Mexico, and the company is drilling right toward it.

The book, which will be published in partnership with horror titan Blumhouse, comes out of an idea Curtis has had for years. "I first thought about this story when I was 19 years old," she says. "I've always been aware of the very unbalanced relationship between humans and nature, and even though I was young, I always knew that, inevitably, nature would win."

Curtis’s idea about the relationship between nature and humanity is echoed by her publisher, who says: "With the pressing need for stories that shift our collective attention towards our devastating climate emergency, Titan Comics is proud to be publishing the eco-horror graphic novel Mother Nature."

Though Titan announced the book will go on sale in the fall of 2022, there is currently no release date for Mother Nature. Until that announcement, however, you can check out a five-page preview of the story below:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Titan Comics)