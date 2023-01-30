Horizon: Call of the Mountain's story focuses on redemption

Guerrilla has unveiled new story details about Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

Earlier today on January 30, Guerrilla took to the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) to outline new details about the PSVR 2 game. The blog post focuses on protagonist Ryas who, in the aftermath of the Red Raids inflicted by the Carja on fellow tribes, has become an outcast and seeks redemption.

"Ryas ended up on the wrong side for the right reasons. His family was torn apart, and ultimately, he was incarcerated. This is the story of how he tries to come back from that," Horizon Forbidden West and Call of the Mountain narrative director Ben McGraw explains.

Ryas is going to be joined in the new adventure by companion Hami, who apparently absolutely hates him, unable to forgive the Shadow Carja for the atrocities they inflicted. Hami and Ryas will seemingly be making the journey together in Call of the Mountain, wherever the path may take them.

"We took the Horizon experience and built it from the ground up for VR. And for this, we felt we needed a new protagonist. As a master climber, hunter, and explorer, Ryas offers the perfect viewpoint of the sweeping vistas and dangerous wilds of Horizon," McCaw added.

Curiously, there's no mention of Horizon protagonist Aloy in this blog post. Thanks to previous comments from PlayStation developers, we know Aloy will feature as a supporting character in Call of the Mountain in some fashion, but this new post isn't shedding any light on what her role in the story will be.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain launches next month on February 22 as a day one PSVR 2 launch title. Head over to our own Horizon: Call of the Mountain preview for what we thought of the new game when we played it for ourselves.

