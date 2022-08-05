Hooked on You players are predictably, ravenously, and unapologetically horny

Dead by Daylight dating sim Hooked on You has ridiculous levels of unhinged horniness, and players wouldn't have it any other way. The brand-new dating sim/visual novel from Behaviour Interactive has fans going wild on Twitter, TikTok, and the Hooked on You subreddit (opens in new tab).

One of the funniest memes to crop up in the less than 24 hours since Hooked on You's release is the joke that Dead by Daylight is the "cheap copy" of Hooked on You. Considering the community has been consistently horny for the game's Killers long before there were even whispers of a dating sim, this is a hilarious take.

Since most of the game is pretty risque, you can imagine that the internet's reactions are fairly NSFW, but there are some things we can safely share here without you worrying that your coworker is peering over your shoulder. Even the official Hooked on You Twitter (opens in new tab) account is leaning into the horniness (be warned the replies to that tweet are...interesting).

I'm embedding a few of my favorite Hooked on You reactions below, which include (but are not limited to) comments on Trapper's glutes, a Stranger Things season 4 reference, and a hilarious streamer's reaction to an in-game suggestion that the Killers all play spin the bottle with you. There's also some fan fic that, for the sake of us all, I will not embed here, but has a lengthy description of someone peeing their pants because the Trapper made eye contact with them. Is everyone okay? I'm just checking in.

So I heard the dating sim is out 👀 #HookedOnYou #DeadbyDaylight pic.twitter.com/6G4KGSMgMnAugust 3, 2022 See more

Trapper has no right being this caked up pic.twitter.com/9hJl2TZVrDAugust 3, 2022 See more

Dbd players deciding to play hooked on you pic.twitter.com/Ra9nIeON9QAugust 5, 2022 See more

psyop: we need one more minigame for hooked on you, does anyone have any ideas?bhvr’s foot fetish guy: pic.twitter.com/9U9AB9dHwoAugust 3, 2022 See more

There's even a spoiler posted on the subreddit (opens in new tab) showing off a body pillow that depicts a fan-favorite Killer who isn't currently dateable in-game. Behavior Interactive clearly knows what it's doing, and the players are eating it up. Hooked on You is currently available on Steam (opens in new tab) if you want to get in on the horror horniness.

