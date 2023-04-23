Honkai Star Rail drops new trailer as pre-download begins

As players get ready to pre-download the eagerly-anticipated Honkai Star Rail, developer miHoYo has dropped an all-new trailer to whet our collective appetite.

Honkai Star Rail 's Seele Trailer, subtitled "Uneventful Night", has a simple but striking video description: "A Belobog night, the hate the lies can't hide. Her cold eyes, while the world passes by. A Belobog night, the fire the lies can't abide. On her face one last smile, a sign the sun always rises".

The teaser shows Seele in five-star action, but it's the second character that arrives that's really got fans excited…

"These two are destined to be together in every universe," wrote one very happy commenter.

Honkai Star Rail isn't even out yet, but it's already clocked up over 10 million users (opens in new tab).

"10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!" tweeted developer miHoYo last weekend, reminding people to "pre-register now" to unlock rewards such as "Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1".

And to celebrate, one lucky player will win a gift card worth "about $100" – and all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to retweet the post below between now and April 25, the day before the game drops on April 26. (opens in new tab)

Honkai Star Rail is an all-new new turn-based RPG from miHoYo, the developer behind the wildly popular Genshin Impact. Like Genshin, Honkai Star Rail will be a free-to-play game available on PC and mobile platforms, and it'll have an optional "gacha" system that will be very familiar to anyone who's spent time with its predecessor.

The main difference between Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact is the combat system. Whereas Genshin Impact's combat is fast-paced and takes place in real-time, Honkai Star Rail will have you duking it out in turn-based battles.

Honkai also isn't strictly an open-world game, either. Instead, it sends players on a semi-linear journey from planet to planet as they progress through a main story that follows the events of Honkai Impact 3rd, but is also self-contained, so newcomers can jump in without worrying about missing key story beats.