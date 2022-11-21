Hondas could have built-in PS5s by 2025

Sony might put PS5 consoles in Honda cars.

Earlier this year in September, Sony and Honda established a joint program called Sony Honda Mobility. The basic aim of the company is to compete with other electric vehicle brands, such as Tesla, by taking advantage of the entertainment that Sony offers.

"Sony has content, services, and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla," said Sony Honda Mobility head Izumi Kawanishi in comments to The Financial Times (opens in new tab) (as reported by TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

Tesla has been bullish with putting games in its vehicles over the past few years. Last year in 2021 for example, it was announced the new Tesla Model S could play both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Earlier this year, Tesla boss Elon Musk voiced his personal wish for Tesla cars to be able to play Steam games on the go.

Kawanishi also said that putting PS5 consoles into Honda's vehicles was "technologically possible," but the venture aims to introduce the first of such cars into the North American market by 2025 at the latest. Kawanishi knows where the challenge begins, though, adding that the first step in this process is "autonomous driving" in Honda cars.

Considering the lengths Sony and Honda have yet to go to in the automatic driving department, perhaps that 2025 release for such a vehicle isn't out of the question.

