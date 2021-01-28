Tesla's new Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3

The new Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, but probably not while you're not driving it.

Tesla rolled out the latest version of its flagship electric car overnight, and the very first feature its official Twitter account decided to point out in an ensuing comment thread was its gaming capabilities, specifically with regard to CD Projekt Red's latest titles. This year just keeps getting weirder.

You can play The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk & many moreJanuary 28, 2021

The new Tesla Model allows for passengers (or parked drivers, but please only parked) to use 10 teraflops of processing power to play the latest games, "on-par with today's newest consoles" - PS5 has 10.28 teraflops of power and Xbox Series X has 12, so it at least adds up from a numbers perspective.

The Witcher 3 is surprisingly prominent in promotional images for the new car, especially since it's an older game in fast-moving tech industry terms. Makes you wonder if Tesla originally planned to have Cyberpunk 2077 in those images before the game's troubled launch; it's understandable not wanting to have your high-tech new car associated with poor performance and crashes, even if those do mean different things in the gaming space. Other games featured in the promo images include Stardew Valley and Cuphead.

While the Tesla Model S is almost as powerful as a PS5, it's also about 160 times more expensive. Prices for the car start at $79,990, with an extra $10,000 required for "full self-driving capability" - which, again, you should not try and use to play The Witcher 3 while driving.

