Home Alone director Chris Columbus thinks Disney Plus reboot is "a waste of time"

Last year we found out that iconic Christmas movie Home Alone is getting a Disney reboot . Now, director Chris Columbus has spoken out against the idea.

Rather than a remake, the reboot will feature a different child character to Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister and the movie will follow a different plot. Jojo Rabbit ’s Archie Yates is set to star as the kid with careless parents, with comedian Rob Delaney and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper also on board as a couple who are at war with Yates’ character.

Columbus shared his thoughts on the reboot in an interview with Insider in honour of the movie’s 30th anniversary – and he didn’t beat around the bush.

“It's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned. What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone,” he said. “You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it?”

The director, also known for his work on classic family comedy Mrs Doubtfire and the first two Harry Potter movies, added: “I can even be accused of it myself, with Home Alone 2. That movie is basically a remake of the first Home Alone. Does it need to exist? Yes, because some of those stunts make me laugh really hard, but I just don't believe it should be done.”

“Listen, have fun,” he concluded. “I just feel, do something new. Life is short.”