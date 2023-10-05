Hollow Knight: Silksong fans think this weekend could be the one, and this time they might be onto something

The Hollow Knight: Silksong community is once again going feral after a single Xbox tweet alluded to the game.

In a tweet earlier this week, the official Xbox Australia and New Zealand account posted some pretty blatant Silksong bait, seen just below. The tweet was met with a flurry of activity from a community already known to get pretty excited at the merest hint of new information about its long-awaited sequel.

what's your favourite song? ours is silk 👀October 3, 2023 See more

The eruption of the Silksong subreddit in the wake of that tweet did appear to come with a couple of knowing smiles from fans that have been burned before, but there are definitely a good handful of posts that seem pretty earnest. One fan suggests that the teaser was "too blatant and tongue-in-cheek not to be a teaser." Another claimed that "Xbox would not tweet that if they did not receive the full game."

Others, however, note that this is far from the first time the Hollow Knight community has been stung, and it will likely not be the last. Even a post humbly flagging the Xbox tweet was accompanied by the clown emoji that has long been associated with those fans who have been getting their hopes up ahead of every game showcase for the past several years.

There might, however, be a hint of legitimacy to this tweet. That post comes from the Australia and New Zealand branch of Xbox, and gaming event PAX Australia kicks off its tenth anniversary in Melbourne, Australia tomorrow. Hollow Knight Silksong developer Team Cherry is also Australian, so there's definitely grounds for these events to link together into some kind of announcement over this weekend.

Originally announced in February 2019, Silksong has given fans little to go on over the last several years. A showing at E3 2022 was something, but the early 2023 release date that trailer pointed to has been and gone after Hollow Knight Silksong was officially delayed in May . Since then, the recent Unity fees debacle cast a shadow over the game , but it's also moved up to become Steam second most-wishlisted game , which surely bodes well for whenever we actually get to play the game for ourselves.

While we all get our clown makeup ready, here are the best Metroidvania games to explore.