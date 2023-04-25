Hollow Knight fans fill the Silksong void by adding voice acting to over 400 characters in the original game

This Hollow Knight voice acting mod makes the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong just that little bit more bearable.

The Hallownest Vocalized mod, which was shared in the Hollow Knight subreddit (opens in new tab) (thanks, The Gamer (opens in new tab)), is fan-made project that adds hundreds of unofficial voices to the Metroidvania - everything from spirits, lore tablets, bosses, NPCs, corpses, items, journal entries, and enemies.

According to the mod's trailer, the Hallownest Vocalized mod was a team effort with over 100 voice actors lending their talents to the project, along with a composer who came up with a new original soundtrack for the game, and a team of programmers who implemented these new features into Hollow Knight. It's some seriously impressive work, which you can get a sample of just below.

Instructions on how to download the mod can be found in the comments (opens in new tab) of the Reddit post linked above, but we'll give you the gist here too. First of all, you need to own a copy of Hollow Knight on PC, and secondly, the Scarab Mod launcher is needed to download the mod. Once you've secured both of these you can just search for 'Hollownest Vocalized' and install it. This goes without saying, but this is not an official mod so, like always, should be downloaded at your own risk.

Players can use this mod to breathe life back into Team Cherry's 2017 hit while we wait for its highly anticipated sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong. We still don't have a release date for this mysterious title but at least we know ( thanks to Xbox ) that we should be getting some kind of playable build of the game sometime before June 2023.