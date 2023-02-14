Hogwarts Legacy glitch lets you explore every common room no matter what house you join

There's a glitch in Hogwarts Legacy that lets you break into the common rooms of rival houses.

One of the most exciting aspects of attending Hogwarts is surely having the Sorting Hat plopped on your head and discovering which of the school's four houses, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, is the one for you. Each house has its own common room where students can relax and hang out between lessons, and each is uniquely designed with the colours and characteristics of that house in mind. Officially, you can only enter the common room that belongs to your house, but one Hogwarts Legacy fan has found a sneaky way to access every living space.

That fan is TashaPlays, and they revealed their method in a series of YouTube videos shared on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit (opens in new tab). There are four videos in total, one for each of the common rooms. The first walks you through how to access the Slytherin common room if you don't happen to be a Slytherin.

As the footage shows, you'll first need to travel to Irondale and go to the house with the white cloth hanging outside. Walk back and forth in front of this building and you'll encounter a glitch that sends your character tumbling through the ground. Then whip out your broom and start flying in the direction of Hogwarts. When you reach the building beside the main courtyard, you'll be able to see the windows of the Slytherin common room. Fly up to them and through the small gap in the rocks nearby. Then dismount your broom on the inconspicuous slab of rock above you, and voilà! The Slytherin common room will pop in right before your very eyes.

Getting into the other common rooms involves using the same glitch but flying to different locations, and if you follow the instructions in the videos carefully, you shouldn't have much problem accessing them. It's worth noting that the footage is from the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy, so this might not be doable if you're playing on console.

In other Hogwarts Legacy news, the modding team behind Skyrim Together is currently working on a multiplayer mod for the new action-RPG.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.