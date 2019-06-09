Hit the streets of Shibuya with The World Ends With You: Final Remix, 40% off

Ready to add something a little different to your Nintendo Switch library? This cult hit from Square Enix has what you’re looking for at a price that can’t be beat

Amazon's The World Ends with You: Final Remix is just $29.97, down from $49.99. This is the definitive edition of the original Nintendo DS version, with remastered graphics, revamped controls, new story content, and more.

Square Enix's impeccably stylish urban fantasy RPG is a gem you may have missed out on when it first arrived on Nintendo DS in 2008. It follows a teen named Neku Sakuraba and his allies who find themselves forced into playing a bizarre game to determine whether they live or die. It practically oozes style from every pixelated pore, thanks to its groovy soundtrack, hip Shibuya setting, and meaty combat.

We praised the original The World Ends With You's "amazing marriage of sale and gameplay," noting that it brought "something fresh" to the RPG genre. The same still holds true of the Nintendo Switch port, which lets players opt to play with either Joy-Con controllers or in the Switch's handheld mode. It's an exemplary port that's managed to open the cult hit up to an even wider audience since debuting on the Switch.

The World Ends With You: Final Remix is a satisfying mix of stylish gameplay, a catchy soundtrack, and an addictive gameplay loop you won’t soon forget. View Deal

If TWEWY isn't quite your style, don't fret – there are plenty of other Switch titles out there that might strike your fancy. Check out some of the best Nintendo Switch games out there and see if you jibe with any of those.