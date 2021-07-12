Henry Cavill explains how Geralt will be different in The Witcher season 2

The Geralt we saw in the first season of The Witcher may not be Continents away from how he’s depicted in the books and video games – but actor Henry Cavill is set on refining the monster slayer in The Witcher season 2.

During a deep dive interview on the first day of WitcherCon (H/T Redanian Intelligence), Cavill said that Geralt is going to be more talkative next time around.

"I thought it best he speaks less because it looks like he thinks more. That was the intention then," Cavill said of his rookie year as Geralt. But that was then and this is now. As the Netflix series increases in scope and moves towards Geralt’s ancestral home of Kaer Morhen, Cavill felt a change was required.

"But in the season 2 scenario, he is in Kaer Morhen, his home space, amongst the people he knows, and, in my opinion, I was to be verbose and be intellectual because that is what he is. He’s not a brute."

Cavill added: "It is very easy to fall down the line of him being the grumpy snowman and there is a comedy aspect to that, and I wanted to lean away from it in Season 2."

Expect Cavill, then, to flex his acting muscles alongside his very literal ones in The Witcher season 2.

The first full trailer for the upcoming season has dropped, teasing Ciri’s development and her new relationship with Geralt. WitcherCon also brought the goods in other ways, including a release date announcement.

All eight episodes of The Witcher season 2, starring newcomers Kim Bodnia as Vesemir and Paul Bullion as Lambert, will be streaming on Netflix from December 17 – almost two years after the first season debuted.

There was even a taste of what’s to come in the wider world of The Witcher. A prequel animated film, Nightmare of the Wolf, is coming in August and the first trailer proves why you should be very, very excited for the anime.

