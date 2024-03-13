Helldivers 2's infamous Malevelon Creek has its own movie trailer now, and Arrowhead's boss agrees it's "seriously amazing"

Helldiver 2's Malevelon Creek is now so renowned that the player-driven campaign to retake the planet now has its own movie parody trailer, and it has the approval of the game's director to boot.

It's hard to play Helldivers 2 without thinking of Malevelon Creek. The planet was very swiftly dubbed "robot Vietnam" shortly after launch last month, chiefly due to it inflicting lasting psychic damage on thousands of players, who descended on the planet hoping to repel the robotic Automaton hordes.

After losing Malevelon Creek to the Automatons earlier this month, players are now trying desperately to retake the planet. The movement has become so big within the Helldivers 2 community that it's spawned the epic movie trailer parody you can see just below, made almost entirely from in-game capture by TacoNightShenanigans.

The trailer does an amazing job of mythologizing the warfront. There are shots of Helldivers helmets thrust atop stakes around the Automaton outposts, coupled with heroic footage of Helldivers braving fire from Automaton troopers and those horrible robots with buzz saws.

The final shot is also brilliant - a lone Helldiver turns to face the camera before a horde of Automaton eyes lights up behind him, piercing the screen with a lightning-red glow. That shot probably isn't taken from in-game footage, but it looks to be the only part of the trailer that isn't, which is an admirable feat.

The trailer for the campaign to retake Malevelon Creek has even drawn the attention of Helldivers 2 boss Johan Pilestedt. Per the tweet below, the game director and Arrowhead Game Studios CEO said the trailer is "seriously amazing," and in the process put it in front of the eyes of thousands of players worldwide, as evidenced by its spike in views.

Wow, this is seriously amazing!

Keep in mind that, while the trailer above doesn't outline it, Helldivers 2 players were just planning for March 16 to be the big day they all descend on Malevelon Creek once and for all. Just don't forget about the other planets while you're at it - we don't want Ustotu and Draupnir to fall to the Automatons while our backs are turned.

