Helldivers 2 brought to its knees by snow, as devs tell players to stop having game-crashing snowball fights

Helldivers 2's developer has had to warn players off snowball fights, after the game has begun crashing following the friendly fights. 

Yes, if you didn't already know, you can have snowball fights while saving the galaxy from bugs and robot soldiers in Helldivers 2. The feature has actually existed in Arrowhead's shooter for a while now, but it's understandably gone under the radar what with the ongoing Galactic War. Now though, Helldivers 2 has been brought to its knees by said snowball fights. 

"Helldivers, avoid having snowball fights!" an urgent message from an Arrowhead community manager read earlier today. "We're aware of a crash caused by picking up and throwing snowballs. We hope to have this fixed in the near future, but until then, we advise against snowball throwing!" the message concluded, drawing a clear line to the root of the issue. 

You can have snowball fights. from r/Helldivers

You can probably guess how Super Earth's soldiers are taking the news. "What???? That's how you make me stop fighting for Democracy," writes one Reddit comment. "Wow ok MOM," adds another. "Headcanon: the snow on Vandalon 4 is toxic and causes Helldivers to pass out," reads one pretty creative comment. If Helldivers are passing out on a hostile planet, they're probably bug food pretty soon after.

Elsewhere in the Galactic War's landscape, Helldivers 2's soldiers have a new weapons to play with, including the long-rumored Heavy Machine Gun. Game Master Joel has seen fit to bestow a brand new weapon upon Super Earth's soldiers, and while it's not quite the similarly long-rumored cars Helldivers 2 players have been pining for since a datamine, it's still a very welcome bonus.

Check out our Helldivers 2 Automatons guide if you're looking for helpful hints on how to thin the robotic hordes as smoothly as possible.

