Hellboy: Web of Wyrd gets a release date in time for Halloween

The new Hellboy video game, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, finally has a release date, and it's coming up fast - October 4, to be precise. And along with the announcement of Web of Wyrd's release date, developers Good Shepherd Entertainment have released a new trailer, highlighting the story of the game, seen above.

As with previous glimpses of Web of Wyrd, the influence of Hellboy creator Matt Mignola's distinctive art style is on full display as the driving force of the game.

Dating back to the late '80s/early '90s, Mignola pioneered a style of comic art based on the classic chiaroscuro style of some European comics which relies on a strong contrast between hard, blocked-in blacks and clearly defined shapes in white as well as the style of mid-20th century American comic artists such as Jack Kirby and Alex Toth with a focus on large, easily readable shapes that guide the eye across the comic page.

Mignola's Hellboy art style has become a visual language unto itself for an entire wave of comic artists, branching out far beyond just those who contribute to the world of Hellboy and the BPRD.

"Hellboy: Web of Wyrd sends Hellboy on a series of vastly different and wholly unique adventures: all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House. When an agent of the BPRD is sent on a reconnaissance mission to the mansion and promptly goes missing, it’s up to you - Hellboy - and your team of Bureau agents to find your missing colleague and uncover the secrets of The Butterfly House," reads Good Shepherd's description of the game.

"Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks to fight a diverse array of increasingly nightmarish enemies in this incredible new entry in the Hellboy universe."

Look for Hellboy: Web of Wyrd on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch starting October 4.

Hellboy is one of the best supernatural superheroes of all time.